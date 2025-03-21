WATCH: Nick Rolovich talks new role as senior offensive assistant at Cal

The man in the hat.

Nick Rolovich joined Cal's coaching staff this winter as an extra set of eyes and with plenty of knowledge from his past experiences to help the Bears reignite their offense. Officially he is a senior offensive assistant at Cal, which ultimately means many things day to day for Justin Wilcox's staff.

Rolovich is one of several coaches on the offensive side of the ball who has either been a head coach or coordinator previously in his career. Along with new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, Rolovich has been tabbed to help the Bears going in the right direction on offense following another year in which the team didn't meet all its goals on that side.

When watching a practice, so far the Bears are six of them in this spring, you can find Rolovich roaming the field checking in on every group. Though, his expertise is with quarterbacks having been one himself, Rolovich has coached an entire offense before so he has no issue lending a hand with other units as well.

Wilcox wants to have as many hands on deck as he can to help get things fully clicking again on offense, and that means having as much experience on the staff as possible.

Rolovich and Harsin come from two different schools of thought, however. Harsin tends to lean towards doing things with a bit more of a pro style in mind while Rolovich is known for his wide-open passing attack.

That has meant just as much learning as teaching for Rolovich so far in his time back home in the Bay Area at Cal.

"Kind of seeing the guts of some of the things that made him so successful offensively has been gratifying for me," Rolovich said of Harsin on Friday. "You know, it's different than the things I've done, but it's still great stuff and I see why it works. I'm grateful to be able to learn that, too."