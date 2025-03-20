Ron Rivera named Cal's new football GM

Ron Rivera returns to Cal after previously serving as the head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2023. (Photo by Charles Krupa | Associated Press)

Ron Rivera is officially returning to Cal. After posting to social media that he would be returning "home" last month, the Bears alum and former All-American linebacker and NFL coach was introduced as the new general manager for Cal football on Thursday. Rivera was joined by chancellor Rich Lyons and athletic director Jim Knowlton on a video conference call to announce the news and break down some of the duties that will come with the new role that has been created. "I am fired up to be coming home," Rivera said in a press release ahead of Thursday's press conference. "My love and passion for Cal has never changed, and I couldn't be more excited about the future of our football program. I look forward to working with Chancellor Lyons as we look to Jim Knowlton, Justin Wilcox and all of our staff and players to compete for championships as we move forward in this new and rapidly changing era of college football."

Rivera returns to the college game after an extended career in the NFL as both a player and coach. He last served as the head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23. The Seaside native served as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers for nearly a decade from 2011-19. He has been involved on the coaching side since 1997 following his playing career in the professional ranks that goes back to 1984. During his time as a coach in the NFL, Rivera had a hand in making roster decisions and building the teams he coached on the field, so stepping into the new role overseeing the program he once played for will not be completely foreign. In his new position, Rivera said Thursday that he will have a hand in "every aspect" of the football program. The way that the structure has been set up, Rivera will report to Lyons while football head coach Justin Wilcox will continue to report to Knowlton. "This will help strengthen Cal's football program and ensure it can compete and win at the highest level," the program said in a release. "The General Manager will also focus on revenue generation and fundraising. The position will be fully funded by private philanthropy." During his time speaking with reporters Thursday, Rivera focused on the need for continued fundraising and growth for the Bears both on the football side and in athletics overall moving forward as he steps into his new position. It was a sentiment echoed by Lyons when the news was announced Thursday. "The football program is an indispensable part of our university and our community," he said. "And, so, we are taking the steps necessary so that the team can excel in the changed landscape of intercollegiate athletics. The combination of Ron's incredible football acumen and his powerful dedication to his alma mater makes him a perfect fit for this new role. It is an unprecedented opportunity to achieve the excellence I know our program is capable of."