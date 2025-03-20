Ron Rivera named Cal's new football GM

Ron Rivera is officially returning to Cal.
After posting to social media that he would be returning "home" last month, the Bears alum and former All-American linebacker and NFL coach was introduced as the new general manager for Cal football on Thursday.
Rivera was joined by chancellor Rich Lyons and athletic director Jim Knowlton on a video conference call to announce the news and break down some of the duties that will come with the new role that has been created.
"I am fired up to be coming home," Rivera said in a press release ahead of Thursday's press conference. "My love and passion for Cal has never changed, and I couldn't be more excited about the future of our football program. I look forward to working with Chancellor Lyons as we look to Jim Knowlton, Justin Wilcox and all of our staff and players to compete for championships as we move forward in this new and rapidly changing era of college football."
Rivera returns to the college game after an extended career in the NFL as both a player and coach. He last served as the head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23.
The Seaside native served as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers for nearly a decade from 2011-19.
He has been involved on the coaching side since 1997 following his playing career in the professional ranks that goes back to 1984. During his time as a coach in the NFL, Rivera had a hand in making roster decisions and building the teams he coached on the field, so stepping into the new role overseeing the program he once played for will not be completely foreign.
In his new position, Rivera said Thursday that he will have a hand in "every aspect" of the football program. The way that the structure has been set up, Rivera will report to Lyons while football head coach Justin Wilcox will continue to report to Knowlton.
"This will help strengthen Cal's football program and ensure it can compete and win at the highest level," the program said in a release. "The General Manager will also focus on revenue generation and fundraising. The position will be fully funded by private philanthropy."
During his time speaking with reporters Thursday, Rivera focused on the need for continued fundraising and growth for the Bears both on the football side and in athletics overall moving forward as he steps into his new position.
It was a sentiment echoed by Lyons when the news was announced Thursday.
"The football program is an indispensable part of our university and our community," he said. "And, so, we are taking the steps necessary so that the team can excel in the changed landscape of intercollegiate athletics. The combination of Ron's incredible football acumen and his powerful dedication to his alma mater makes him a perfect fit for this new role. It is an unprecedented opportunity to achieve the excellence I know our program is capable of."
The role is in line with the changing face of college football. The professional structure has come to the college game, and the Bears are trying to be at the front of those changes.
Stanford previously hired Andrew Luck to a similar position, and the GM role in college football is becoming necessary to handle the many changes the game is going through currently.
In the age of NIL and the transfer portal, being able to separate the personnel side and the coaching side has become a growing trend giving the on-field staff more time to focus on winning games while the personnel department builds the team.
So, it makes sense to bring in a person with NFL experience and understanding of the professional model to help the Bears usher in a new era in the game.
"The role of the head football coach since 2019 or 18 is completely different," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said last week ahead of the start of spring practice. "It is completely different. We all started coaching football way back when ... because you like coaching football and spending time with players and developing a plan how to help those players improve and play the teams you play from week to week.
"In the last few years that has changed a lot for a lot of folks in this role."
Rivera stepping in as the GM should help Wilcox focus more on the on-field performance of the team. Cal is seeking out its first winning season since 2019.
Rivera's arrival signals a dedication to the future of the program after the Bears recently completed their first season in the ACC and heading into the first year of revenue sharing across the college landscape.
There will be many decisions now that will involve Rivera while also giving the Bears added gusto by bringing in a coach with longtime connections to the NFL. Rivera mentioned Bill Belichick, who is taking over as head coach at North Carolina, when announcing his own move back to college.
Having that type of name attached to a program is significant.
Rivera was a consensus All-American following the 1983 season in which he set a school record with 26.5 tackles for loss to go with 13 sacks. He ended his career with 337 tackles.
Lyons said Thursday that early preliminary conversations with Rivera began in December but he and Knowlton started to have the idea of adding a general manager months prior to that time.
"Chancellor Lyons and I have been discussing the potential for this role for quite some time, and to be able to fill this role with someone like Ron Rivera is beyond exciting," Knowlton said. "Not only does Ron understand football and the increasingly complicated landscape of intercollegiate athletics, he is fully committed to the ideals of the Cal student-athlete. This is a huge moment in time for our football program."
He will officially begin his new role next week and the recommended contract that was approved by the UC Board of Regents will run through March 31, 2028. Rivera is expected to have a base salary of $250,000 plus an additional talent fee of $550,000 per year.