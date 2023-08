Cal released its depth chart Thursday, and one of the team's new starters is inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. He will make his first start next weekend when the Bears travel to North Texas, and Friday he met with reporters to discuss the path to the top of the depth chart, his expectations for the season and more.

In addition to Elarms-Orr, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon also joined reporters after Friday's practice to discuss his group, some of the other depth chart decisions and his thoughts on the upcoming season opener.

Watch both media sessions in the video below: