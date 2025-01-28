Analysis: Jeremiah Wilkinson continues to emerge as star for Cal

With Cal’s leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic out, Wilkinson made his first two career starts and led the Bears in scoring to help the team win both of its games last week.

For the second time this season, Jeremiah Wilkinson was awarded the ACC Rookie of the Week award on Monday. A well-deserved honor for the 18-year-old guard who averaged 24 points over the last week, which included a career-high 30-point game in Cal’s overtime win over Miami.

Wilkinson has been a welcome surprise for a Bears team that didn’t have an offensive identity coming into the season. Though he started the season as the sixth-man spark plug off the bench, his recent performances paired with the load he has to carry offensively make it hard to see him returning to that role anytime soon.

So for a player who’s already taken a leap this season, what is the ceiling for Wilkinson on this basketball team?

It’s become very clear that, without Stojakovic, the Bears are more than willing to run most of their offense through Wilkinson, putting a lot of trust in a first-year player. But clearly, it worked because despite going cold from deep last week, Wilkinson shot 61.9% (13 for 21) within the arc.