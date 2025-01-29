Preview: Cal looks to run winning streak to four games on the road vs. SMU

Cal will look to run its winning streak to four games Wednesday evening when it travels to Dallas to square off with SMU in a different kind of challenge than it has faced in recent matchups. The Bears are expected to remain without Andrej Stojakovic while he works through a hip injury (Bears head coach Mark Madsen says his leading scorer is somewhere between day to day and week to week) but that should allow ACC Co-Rookie of the Week Jeremiah Wilkinson an opportunity to earn another start.

He has been brilliant through his first two starts including setting a new career high with 30 points in last week's win over Miami. The freshman earned his second conference honor of the season Monday and continues to look like the clear spark plug for the Bears in Stojakovic's absence.

"Jeremiah Wilkinson has been absolutely fantastic," Madsen said. "Stepping into the starting role has been seamless. He's executed our sets, he's made the right passes and he's been aggressive. He's been aggressive.

"Jeremiah had a lot of 3-point shots go in and out in our last game. He's a phenomenal 3-point shooter, and he's great at getting to the rim. He's got a mid-range pull-up. So, he's kinda got all the weapons that you look for in a player."

Madsen also noted that Wilkinson has been able to pick things up quickly in his first collegiate season and called him a "student of the game" as the Georgia native continues to move through his stellar freshman season.

"His talents are unfolding right now on a big stage, and it's only the tip of the iceberg," Madsen said. "There's so much more there for Jeremiah Wilkinson in terms of who he is, the player he is and the things he can do on the court."

Wilkinson is averaging 13 points through 20 games and is second on the team behind only Stojakovic (18.9 ppg) this season.

The emergence of Wilkinson as a go-to player in crunch time has allowed the Bears to weather the storm without Stojakovic on the floor. Cal has built some momentum with help throughout its lineup and has been a bit more balanced in recent games.

That started in the win over NC State back on Jan. 18 when five players scored in double figures with Stojakovic in the lineup. Against Florida State last week, Cal had five players score in double figures again including three with at least 14 points.

Against Miami, the Bears had nine players contribute on the scoring end including eight of the nine having at least 6 points. Madsen is eager to get Stojakovic back on the floor — he didn't completely rule out the possibility of it happening Wednesday night when speaking earlier in the week – but the Cal head coach believes his team has become stronger despite the absence of its top scorer.

"Guys really rallied knowing that Andrej was out," Madsen said. "This team, this staff, this locker room, Andrej is such a huge part of the team. ... Guys are just stepping into different roles while he's out, and when he gets back we'll be that much stronger."

On the other bench will be a familiar face Wednesday evening as former USC head coach Andy Enfield is now the one guiding the Mustangs in their first season in the ACC.

SMU has won four of its last five games and three of those victories have come on the road. Two of SMU's three conference losses have come at Moody Coliseum leaving the door open for the Bears to keep their momentum Wednesday evening.

Cal is just 2-6 away from Haas Pavilion this season but did win its last road game against the Wolfpack. The Bears head into the matchup as a 12 1/2-point underdog, and Madsen understands the challenge his team will face Wednesday.

"We've watched a lot of film, and they do a lot of similar things (to USC), especially defensively," Madsen said. "I would say that they had some really good point guard play last year, and they have Boopie Miller who, guys, he's a phenomenal competitor. He's a great player, has great court vision. So, they have a lot of similar things that they're doing this year compared with last year, and they've thrown in a few wrinkles also. SMU is a strong team."