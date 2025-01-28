Cal announces latest hires as Justin Wilcox retools coaching staff

Cal's offseason of change continues to roll on, and Tuesday the latest pieces came into place. The Bears have nearly revamped the entire offensive staff since the end of the regular season, and the program has introduced its new running backs coach with Julian Griffin making the move to Berkeley from the ACC to replace Aristotle Thompson who is expected to take the same role at Northwestern.

Griffin comes to Cal following five seasons at UTSA where he helped guide that running back group to plenty of success since stepping into his role in 2020. The Roadrunners set several program marks on the ground during Griffin's tenure including setting new records for total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

In his first two years, UTSA compiled its best rushing seasons in program history with over 2,500 yards on the ground.

The Roadrunners rushed for 2,180 yards as a group in 2024 and had 21 rushing touchdowns en route to a 7-6 campaign. That was good enough to rank 54th in rushing offense among all FBS programs and eighth in the American Athletic Conference.

The group was led by running back Robert Henry, who rushed for 706 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. Griffin also coached current Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick to two Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year campaigns as the UTSA star cemented his place in the program's history books during his time in San Antonio.

Griffin, 34, will replace Thompson with the task of rejuvenating the Cal running back group that had to work through injuries and offensive line struggles in 2024. The Bears' production on the ground took a dip last year as they finished the season with just 1,580 yards rushing, the second lowest in Thompson's four full seasons leading the group.

The positive is that the Bears will return key pieces at the running back position including Jaydn Ott and breakout star Jaivian Thomas plus will add incoming four-star recruit Anthony League to the mix as well.