ACC releases full 2025 football schedule

Cal heads into Year 2 in the ACC this fall as Justin Wilcox enters his ninth season at the helm in Berkeley. The Bears went 2-6 in the first run through their new league in 2024 to finish 6-7 overall and with a berth in the LA Bowl.

Monday, the ACC released the full slate of conference games across the league providing fans with an early look at what the Bears and other teams will face this fall.

Prior to Monday's announcement on ACC Network, Cal had already solidified its nonconference schedule that features games against Oregon State, Texas Southern, Minnesota and San Diego State.

The Bears will open the 2025 season on the road against the Beavers before playing back-to-back home games against Texas Southern and the Golden Gophers in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

A trip down to San Diego State rounds out the nonconference slate in Week 4.

Late last week the ACC unveiled the conference opener for every team, which revealed a road game at Boston College for the Bears in Week 5.

Cal will be back at home in Week 6 for a meeting with Duke at California Memorial Stadium followed by a bye week on Oct. 11.

Though the full schedule was released Monday, there are still some games that will be decided later. For Cal that means games in consecutive weeks in the middle of the season in Week 8 against North Carolina in Berkeley and on the road in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.

The home matchup against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels will either take place Oct. 16 (Thursday) or Oct. 17. The contest against the Hokies will kick off the following Thursday or Friday.

The Bears will return to Berkeley to square off with Virginia in Week 10 to begin November before a long stretch without any games at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal will visit Louisville in Week 11 before a bye week ahead of the Week 13 matchup with Stanford on the road across the bay for the 128th Big Game.

A home matchup against SMU will close out the regular season on Nov. 29.