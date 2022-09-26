Salinas High School receiver Nyziah Hunter made his commitment to Cal in the summer to clear out his fall so that he could focus fully on his senior season. He has made it count be being one of the top playmakers in the region, and Hunter added to his season total by scoring his eighth touchdown of the year Friday night in another win for Salinas as it faced Hollister High School.

The highlight play of the night for the 6-foot-2 recruit was a 65-yard touchdown that happened after Hunter caught a pass on a cross route before eluding a defender and speeding down the field for the score. The touchdown ended any late threat from Hollister and sealed the victory for Salinas in the final minutes.

Afterward, Hunter spoke with our own Matt Moreno about his commitment, his senior season, his touchdown catch and more. But, below, you can watch every one of his catches plus a few other plays the 2023 prospect made in his team's latest win.

***

***