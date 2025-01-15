WATCH: Cal QB Jaron Sagapolutele in action on Day 2 at the Polynesian Bowl

The transfer from Stanford is averaging 11.3 free-throw attempts over the last three games in ACC play.
The Manteca native caught a touchdown pass against the Bears in last month's bowl game.
The Bears outscored the Cavaliers 40-29 in the second half to pull away in the 75-61 win at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Cavaliers in their return home to Haas Pavilion
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound recruit is the fourth CSM player to commit to the Bears in the 2025 cycle.
