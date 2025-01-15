Polynesian Bowl: Top performers from Day 2

Madden Iamaleava

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Day 2 of the Polynesian Bowl moved the operation up to the North Shore and Kahuku High School as the teams continued preparations for Friday night’s game. There were some special guests on hand for Tuesday’s practice with Heisman Trophy winner, Colorado two-way star and 2022 Polynesian Bowl MVP Travis Hunter on hand in addition to former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Te’o. There were still no pads on for the teams as it was another shorts and shells day for Team Mauka and Team Makai, but it was again an opportunity to see the skill position players in the spotlight. Here are the players who we thought stood out most during Tuesday’s practice.

The Arkansas-bound quarterback didn’t get to have a senior season because of transfer rules in California that kept him off the field. So, he is making up for some lost time this week as he wraps up his high school career before joining the Razorbacks. Iamaleava is one of just two quarterbacks for his team alongside USC-bound signal caller Husan Longstreet, so both players have been able to earn plenty of reps. Iamaleava looked sharp during Tuesday’s practice as he continues to settle in with his team. He practiced with a ton of confidence and made some impressive throws all over the field. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound signal caller wasn’t afraid to use his feet on Day 2 with a couple running plays mixed in as well.

Though he lost the Fastest Man challenge at the Polynesian Bowl to Oregon-bound receiver Dakorien Moore on Day 1, the Ole Miss signee is plenty talented and fast himself. The 5-foot-10 speedster knows how to get the most out of his natural gifts on the football field, and he was making plays left and right on Tuesday. Whether it was over the middle or tap dancing along the sideline to make a catch, Watkins was impressive during Tuesday’s practice and came away looking like the most productive player at his position on Day 2.

The Missouri-bound receiver has arguably been the most consistent player at his position throughout the first two days of Polynesian Bowl practice. Olugbode was again the favorite target of Longstreet, and they continually connected for big plays down the field during Tuesday’s practice. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver knows how to get open, and he runs his routes with an effortless quality. Olugbode routinely got behind the defense during Tuesday’s action, and he will be one to watch as a potential MVP candidate once Friday rolls around.

There are some players who look like they were born to play their position, and the tight end recruit from St. George, Utah, certainly fits into that category. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds he looks the part of a high-level tight end and the 2026 prospect has continued to back up his ranking over the first couple days of practice. Harris had an impressive grab late on Day 2 on a pass from Cal-bound quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele in which he had to leap up and grab for an athletic play along the sideline.

The Georgia Tech defensive back signee looks like he is determined to earn MVP honors this week as he followed up a stellar first day of practice with another impactful showing Tuesday. Harris continues to be a turnover machine, and it only took a few minutes into Day 2 for him to come up with yet another interception. Harris is making it look easy right now, and it has been impressive to watch through the first two days of action in Hawaii.

Two non-padded practices make it difficult for some of the positions to truly shine. The lack of contact limits just how effective some players can be, but the Michigan-bound running back from Louisiana has been a steady workhorse through the first two days of practice. He truly shined during Tuesday as the running backs were given more opportunities to get the ball in their hands. Parker has impressive burst, and it helped him get into the open field on a few different occasions on Day 2.

The 2025 quarterback has already had a busy start to his college career having signed with Oregon before heading to Eugene for a short time while the Ducks prepared for the College Football Playoff and then eventually entering the transfer portal to land at Cal. The Ewa Beach native is back on home soil after spending a few days in Berkeley, and he had some of the top throws of the day Tuesday. Whether it was threading the needle around defenders or pushing the ball downfield, Sagapolutele showed why he garnered so much attention throughout the last several months and why the Bears made it a priority to add him after he backed off his original commitment to the team on National Signing Day.

Some of the Team Mauka players weren’t happy when the Arizona State signee stepped up to join the tight ends during Tuesday’s tug of war challenge. They didn’t believe Ia wasn’t a lineman. Ia checks in at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, but he doesn’t move like a defensive lineman. The four-star recruit from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran has been impressive through the first two days of practice, and he continued to make impressive grabs throughout Day 2. He looks comfortable making plays in traffic, and it has become a bit of a specialty for Ia already this week in Hawaii.

It takes a special type of recruit to be invited to the event this week as an underclassman. Auburn commit and Carter has backed up his invitation to play in the Polynesian Bowl this week. He has been consistent through the first two days, and his ability to get open has been helping out his quarterbacks quite a bit. On Day 2, he continued to make it look easy with impressive catches despite good coverage from defensive backs in his face.