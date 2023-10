Fernando Mendoza is headed into his second week as Cal's starting quarterback. He guided the Bears to 40 points against No. 15 Oregon State last week, and now the Bears will square off against another ranked opponent when they head to Salt Lake City to play No. 16 Utah.

The Utes will present another challenge for Mendoza as he makes his second start.

Wednesday, the second-year freshman met with reporters to look back on his start against the Beavers and break down his expectations heading into this week's game.

Watch the full media session below: