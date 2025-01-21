Ohio State QB Devin Brown will join Cal following CFP title game win

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound signal caller's touchdown pass came against Michigan State in a late September matchup in East Lansing where he was 2 for 4 for 31 yards passing.

He did, however, play in 17 games across three seasons including making nine appearances in 2024. Brown attempted 20 passes this season and completed 11 of them for 114 yards passing and a touchdown. He went a perfect 5 for 5 in a win over Western Michigan and passed for a season-high 57 yards in that contest.

The Gilbert, Arizona native was once ranked as the No. 37 overall recruit and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback by Rivals in the 2022 class. However, Brown was never able to win the starting job in Columbus.

Following the CFP title game, Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has inked an agreement with Cal to join the program following three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Brown has passed for 331 yards and completed 27-of-48 attempts to go along with 3 touchdown passes and an interception. He has also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Though he doesn't have extensive experience, Brown will be the most game-tested quarterback on the roster for the Bears at quarterback heading into the 2025 season. Cal has added three quarterbacks in the current cycle with former Rivals100 signal caller and Oregon transfer Jaron Sagapolutele alongside College of San Mateo transfer Dominic Ingrassia also being part of the group with Brown.

Brown's addition was needed following multiple departures for the Bears this offseason as starter Fernando Mendoza along with reserves Chandler Rogers and CJ Harris all departed the program through the transfer portal.

The new Cal quarterback addition was once committed to USC early in his recruitment out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah where he finished his career before deciding to back off that pledge late in the process to sign with the Buckeyes.

He played the first three seasons of his high school career at Queen Creek High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

Rivals currently rates Brown as a high three-star transfer and the 184th-ranked portal prospect in the class. He is the fourth transfer among the top 250 to join the Bears this offseason alongside Sagapolutele (No. 27), Notre Dame transfer cornerback Jaden Mickey (No. 136) and Colorado State transfer linebacker Buom Jock (No. 247).

In all, the Bears now have added 20 transfers in the cycle ahead of the spring semester.