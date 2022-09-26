Cal commit Ryan McCulloch has had an impressive senior season at Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia, California. The future Bears edge rusher has contributed on both sides of the ball for his team this year helping Rio Hondo Prep remain undefeated midway through the season. Thursday night his team faced Anaheim-Savanna and came out with another win despite McCulloch being forced to watch from the sidelines for most of the game after he suffered a shoulder injury.

McCulloch likely would have continued playing had it been the postseason, but the coaches decided to remain cautious with their star player. Before leaving the game, McCulloch made an impact with a long touchdown run and a couple disruptive plays on defense.

Golden Bear Report was in attendance for the game, and below you can watch clips from McCulloch's performance. For more from the Cal commit, click here to watch his interview with our own Matt Moreno to listen to his thoughts on the season, his commitment to the Bears and a lot more.