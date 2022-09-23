Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Arcadia (Calif.) Rio Hondo Prep edge rusher Ryan McCulloch committed to Cal this summer, and he remains locked in with his pledge to the Bears. The 2023 recruit has been a do-everything player for his team this season, and Thursday night he again contributed on both sides of the ball before suffering an injury.
Still, he made his impact and is looking forward to the rest of the season. Golden Bear Report caught up with the future Cal edge rusher to discuss his senior season, his thoughts on the Bears and the status of his commitment to the program.
Watch our full exclusive interview with the future Bears edge rusher below.
