Cal is headed toward the start of a important stretch of the season with the Bears in line to play five ranked teams in the coming weeks. That leaves no time to dwell on the 24-21 win over Arizona State last weekend with No. 15 Oregon State coming to town Saturday.

The Bears continue to have some issues scoring touchdowns, and that remains at the forefront for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. He spoke about the development of the Cal offense as well as the continuing quarterback competition during Tuesday's weekly media availability.

In addition to Spavital, reporters were able to hear from defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon who is getting his group ready to face a different type of offense than it saw in recent weeks.

Finally, starting left tackle Barrett Miller is nearly halfway through his first season with the Bears, and he spoke with reporters Tuesday about his experience so far plus what he's seen from the Cal offense heading into the difficult stretch.

Watch each media session below: