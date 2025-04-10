So'oto, Brown named co-defensive coordinators as Cal finalizes staff moves

Terrence Brown will take over as one of two defensive coordinators for the Bears in his fourth season. (Photo by Matt Moreno | Golden Bear Report)

Advertisement

Justin Wilcox appeared to be in no rush to name a defensive coordinator earlier this spring when Peter Sirmon opted to leave Cal for the NFL and a spot on staff with the New Orleans Saints. At the time, the ninth-year Bears head coach said the staff would adjust and add more responsibilities to the current staff members in the meantime. During spring ball, Wilcox hinted that there could be more than one coach running the show on that side of the ball. Thursday afternoon, the Bears announced that defensive backs coach Terrence Brown and outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto will split the defensive coordinator duties heading into the 2025 season. Both coaches are going into their fourth seasons in Berkeley and both have added duties to their titles since coming aboard for the 2022 season. So'oto has been Cal's special teams coordinator since 2023 while Brown was recently promoted to passing game coordinator ahead of spring practice following the departures of Sirmon and fellow defensive backs coach Tre Watson. Brown will continue to work with the defensive back unit despite adding the role of co-defensive coordinator to his title Thursday. So'oto will continue to run the outside linebacker group for the Bears though it is unclear if he will remain in the role of special teams coordinator moving forward. In addition to expanded roles for Brown and So'oto, defensive line coach Andrew Browning received additional duties as the new run game coordinator for the Bears coinciding with the other staff changes.

New Bears senior defensive assistant Bob Gregory served as Cal's defensive coordinator from 2002-09. (Photo by Matt Moreno | Golden Bear Report)

Heyward, Gregory returning to Cal as latest offseason staff additions

Announced along with the plan at the coordinator spot, Cal introduced the hiring of two new defensive staff members to round out the group on that side of the ball for Wilcox. Both new coaches have prior experience working at Cal led by former defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, who is returning to the Bears as the new senior defensive assistant after his time at Stanford as the safeties/special teams coordinator. Gregory guided the Bears' defense from 2002-09 in what has been a lengthy college coaching career. He has worked with extensively with linebackers throughout his career, and he is expected to spend a majority of his time working with that unit aiding new inside linebackers coach Michael Bruno this season. The Washington native has history with Wilcox and is just one of the new assistants with previous ties to the Cal head coach. His first full-time position at a Division I school came at Oregon in 1998 when he guided the defensive back group in Eugene overlapping with Wilcox's time as a defensive back with the Ducks. Recent rules changes have allowed programs to extend their staffs and add new on-field positions paving the way for Gregory to have on-field instruction. Nick Rolovich was brought in for a similar role on the offensive side of the ball the offseason.

Keith Heyward returns to Berkeley after previously serving as Cal's outside linebackers coach in 2021. (Photo by Matt Moreno | Golden Bear Report)