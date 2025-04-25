RB Brandon High Jr. transferring to Cal following a breakout season at UTSA

Julian Griffin's rebuilding of the Bears' running back room this spring will begin with a familiar face. Brandon High Jr. is transferring to Cal following his breakout season playing for Griffin at UTSA in 2024.

The Spring, Texas native rushed for 495 yards and a team-high 8 touchdowns last season under the new Cal running backs coach, and now the two will rejoin each other in Berkeley.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound redshirt sophomore is a needed addition in the Cal running back room following several departures in recent weeks. The Bears need to replace all of their top running backs including leading rushers Jaivian Thomas and Jaydn Ott, who left Cal for UCLA and Oklahoma, respectively.

Byron Cardwell, Kadarius Calloway and Justin Williams-Thomas also entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring ball leaving Griffin with a major need at the position.

High gives the first-year running backs coach a familiar option at Cal after Griffin recruited and coached the Texas native for two seasons in San Antonio.

The Cal newcomer had an impressive showing in his first season of opportunity in 2024 as he carried the ball 93 times and averaged 5.3 yards per rush last year. He only lost 4 yards on his 93 rushing attempts.

He also had 6 catches for 58 yards last fall. High played in two games as a freshman in 2023 and rushed for 14 yards on 6 carries.

High was a three-star prospect out of Grand Oaks High School in the 2023 cycle and landed at UTSA over Power 5 options such as Colorado, Kansas, TCU and Washington State among others.

Rivals currently ranks the new Cal running back as a three-star transfer. He is the fifth transfer addition of the spring for the Bears but just the second offensive player to join the team alongside South Dakota transfer receiver Quaron Adams.