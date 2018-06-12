Offensive lineman was a cornerstone of the 2018 class, and Steve Greatwood is looking to follow that up with another solid year. It's starting with the newest commit, as Torrey Pines offensive lineman Brian Driscoll joined the class of 2019 this morning, announcing that he's committing to Cal. Driscoll becomes the 8th member of the class of 2019, and he joins former Torrey Pines linebacker and Cal signee Louis Bickett in committing to Cal.

Incredibly excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play football and continue my academic career at Cal! I have to thank my family, my friends, my teammates, and my coaches. I wouldn’t be half the player or person I am today without their support. #GoBears #Earnit pic.twitter.com/8uE0MOE2Yb

Driscoll visited the Bears during the spring game after being offered back on March 15th. Listed at 6'4" and 278 lbs, Driscoll has played both tackle spots for Torrey Pines and he does a lot of things that Greatwood and company are looking for. His technique is solid, he comes off the line with good pad level, and he's mobile. He's able to pull across formations, and getting downfield to make blocks is something he looks to enjoy.

Driscoll may end up as a guard once he gets to Cal, just because of the type of guy they took last year, and he's a lot like Matt Cindric in that regard. He has a tackle frame for high school, but his best fit may be on the interior.

Driscoll becomes the eighth commit of the 2019 class, and is a 3-star (5.5) offensive lineman. He chose Cal over offers from Washington State, Oregon State, and Boise State, along with various Ivy League schools.