Welcome back to the Potential Watchlist. You may remember last year's edition as an educated stab in the dark at which players have the most chance to be the defining players for the next era. You can compare that here . As usual, this is not to say that certain players (and I tried to avoid upperclassmen for this reason) don't have long-term potential, just that these have the best chance of being the defining players for the next generation.

1. BRETT! JOHNSON! (Previous: BRETT JOHNSON)

With the extended S&C period and a year under his belt already, all signs look good for a strong, impactful second season for Johnson, who already won some All Pac-12 attention for his performance as a freshman. We don't write about him this often to push an agenda. We really think he's that good.

2. Makai Polk (Previous: Orin Patu/Kuony Deng)

Although only in flashes so far, Makai Polk showed legitimate gamebreaking potential as a true freshman. His #2 rank on this list is partly counting on continued development there, but also because he'll be tapped for a big role in 2021 with only Remigio ahead of him and Crawford and Clark both gone.

3. Chigozie Anusiem (Previous: Orin Patu/Kuony Deng)

Forced his way onto the job and holding it down good enough to move one of the OG Takers to safety. Think that says enough.

4. Craig Woodson (Previous: Mike Saffell)

Really dying to see Woodson on the field, since he has apparently surged past Humphries and will almost certainly see time next to Daniel Scott and Elijah Hicks somehow.

5. McKade Mettauer (Previous:Will Craig)

Pressed into the job earlier than expected, and fought gamely. Hard not to see him as a four year starter at this point, and the best is yet to come for the mauler.

6. Jeremiah Hunter (Previous: Ben Coleman)

It was pretty obvious from the first plays of his highlight reel that Jeremiah Hunter was underrated by some recruiting services, and while he finally got the 4 star bump he deserved, Hunter remains up here for what he might bring in a year or two as a RAC threat and as a "true" number one receiver type.

7. Will Craig (Previous: McKade Mettauer)

Missed most of the 2019 season with injury, but hopes remain high here that once healthy, he can become the impact starter/swing guy the line needs. Still the most sought after offensive lineman Cal's brought in for awhile.

8. Trey Paster (Previous: Blake Antzoulatos)

For God's sake, they have a position on defense that he was built to play. A versatile, fluid athlete who excels in all the phases of the game and could be Cal's first true tight end stopper in nearly a decade.

9. Jaden Casey (Previous: Jeremiah Hunter)

Call it a hunch or a leap of faith, but I have a good feeling the Bears will get more from Casey than they did from their last incredibly arm-talented guy. (Note: my track record is pretty bad with predicting QBs. You're talking to a man who picked Kline into the dying days of the Klindergoff.)

10. Kaleb Higgins (2021 - Previous: Casey Filkins)

Long, athletic guy where if his development track stays normal, you have a really good chance of seeing him play on Sundays.

Notes on guys who were removed:

Saffell and Deng are now both upperclassmen, which goes against the spirit of this particular list.

Patu and Antzoulatos are still highly regarded by myself -- particularly receipt guy Antzoulatos -- but were removed for the allure of the unknown and the state of flux regarding the linebacker position so far, mostly.

Coleman underwent a position switch away from DT (where I was projecting and hoping he would play personally).

Filkins...well, you know what happened there.