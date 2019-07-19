Cal Football Countdown: 43 Days, The 'Potential' Watchlist, Part 1
In continuing the theme of Watchlist Week (and the Cal Football Countdown), Trace and I also have our top 10 players by potential (long term). As usual, this is not to say that certain players (and I tried to avoid upperclassmen for this reason) don't have long-term potential, but that these are the ones that we think have the most chance to be the defining players for the next era.
Let's get into it.
1. BRETT JOHNSON - I'll save you the effort of reading more words on *the* BRETT JOHNSON. The staff thinks he's special. So does ours.
2. Orin Patu & Kuony Deng - Like with Goode, pass-rushers who can win 1 on 1 matchups do not come by every day on this campus. We detailed a couple days ago how long it's been since Cal had a double digit sack guy, or even an 8 sack guy, and simply put, you can try to produce them through scheme, or through raw athletic talent. Ideally, both. These two guys have the most of the latter, health willing, and the coaches have already proven the former. Again, the top 3 here are based in the thinking that they bring dimensions not previously seen.
Backflip...✅ pic.twitter.com/ltHBbFEuf2— 🅾️rin 🅿️atu (@orin_patu) July 19, 2019
4. Mike Saffell - "Mike Saffell will be All Pac-12 in two years." -- Someone affiliated with the program, DMing me unsolicited, who knows OL play more than me.
5. Will Craig - This is a big year for Craig, who is the most decorated OL recruit in quite some time. We've penciled him in for a starting spot this year since he arrived, and we project him to be a mainstay up front for the next couple of seasons, with the flexibility to play basically anywhere.
6. Ben Coleman - If Coleman comes back healthy from his ACL injury, he could really step in and anchor the middle of the line for years. Big, strong-based, and still mobile, plus a great interview from what I've gathered so far.
7. McKade Mettauer - Absolutely nasty. The future of the guard position.
8. Blake Antzoulatos - Not quite as built as Weaver or Tattersall, but I'm really sold on his general athleticism and processing in the middle. My favorite of the next ILB guys (read: post Weaver/Deng), along with Evan Tattersall.
9. Jeremiah Hunter (2020) - Bigger receiver with some wiggle. Out of all the guys to pass through here lately, I'd say he reminds me the most of Trevor Davis, and has "#1" receiver potential.
10. Casey Filkins (2020) - It's easy to imagine him catching 85 passes a year and being a general chainmover out of the slot. Already extremely polished, and while he may not be bumped up into a 4-star rank, the Bears are getting a good one here.