In continuing the theme of Watchlist Week (and the Cal Football Countdown), Trace and I also have our top 10 players by potential (long term). As usual, this is not to say that certain players (and I tried to avoid upperclassmen for this reason) don't have long-term potential, but that these are the ones that we think have the most chance to be the defining players for the next era.

Let's get into it.

1. BRETT JOHNSON - I'll save you the effort of reading more words on *the* BRETT JOHNSON. The staff thinks he's special. So does ours.

2. Orin Patu & Kuony Deng - Like with Goode, pass-rushers who can win 1 on 1 matchups do not come by every day on this campus. We detailed a couple days ago how long it's been since Cal had a double digit sack guy, or even an 8 sack guy, and simply put, you can try to produce them through scheme, or through raw athletic talent. Ideally, both. These two guys have the most of the latter, health willing, and the coaches have already proven the former. Again, the top 3 here are based in the thinking that they bring dimensions not previously seen.