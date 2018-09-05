TE Commit Bradley Archer on Visiting for the UNC Game, Position Change
Tight end Bradley Archer was one of the Bears' visitors in attendance for Saturday's win over North Carolina. Archer, one of two Bay Area commits for the Bears and one of the longest tenured commit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news