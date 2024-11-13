Takeaways: Cal upended by turnovers against Vanderbilt

After facing little to no resistance versus CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly, Cal finally faced a team similar to the competition it will face throughout ACC play in the form of Vanderbilt and got summarily punched in the face. Though the Bears (2-1) cut the lead down to 10 at one point, Cal never had the run, momentum, or stretch where it looked like it was competing at the level Vanderbilt (3-0) was playing at on Wednesday night.

So what needs to get better for Cal following this definitive defeat?