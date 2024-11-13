Sloppy performance proves costly as Cal falls to Vanderbilt on the road

Coaches can generally live with a loss in which their team is simply overmatched, but self-inflicted mistakes will always draw their ire. Cal wasn't dominated by Vanderbilt in Wednesday night's game, but it certainly felt like it in stretches.

The Bears turned the ball over 20 times leading to a lopsided 32-7 disparity in points off turnovers in favor of the Commodores, and that ultimately proved to be too big of a hurdle to overcome at Memorial Gym in Nashville as Cal dropped its first game of the season, 85-69.

"They did a great job heating us up, pressing the ball, getting in passing lanes," acting head coach Adam Mazarei said in his postgame radio interview with Justin Allegri. "They just really pressured. They forced, what, 18 steals, 20 turnovers? We couldn't handle the heat.

"I thought they punched us, and we made a little bit more adjustments in the second half. We did a good job of getting in the paint, getting into quicker stuff, but I thought they dictated everything today on the defensive end. You gotta give them credit, they had that urgency, the energy, the effort, the speed, the physicality. You know, that's an SEC team, and they played like it today."

Cal (2-1) outscored Vanderbilt, 38-36, in the second half of Wednesday night's nonconference clash, the Bears' first game away from Haas Pavilion this season, but a halftime deficit of 18 points was too big of a hole to climb out of by the end of the night.

Vanderbilt dictated the pace quite a bit through the first 20 minutes thanks to their stingy defense the forced 18 steals in the game, which was just two shy of the program record, Cal eventually adjusted leading to more offensive success in the second half.

"We just got to quicker actions, just trying to get in the paint earlier," Mazarei said. "Simplify the offense. Just run really quick, misdirection trying to get our guard Jovan Blacksher in the paint to make decisions. I thought in the second half, when we did that, we collapsed the defense a little bit.

"... When they had us going east and west the whole game, we couldn't really break the line of defense. They did a great job of really just being physical and being vertical at the rim."

Blacksher erased a forgettable first half with an impressive showing in the second as he ultimately led the team with 9 points in that period to finish the game with 11 points. He was one of four Cal players to score in double figures alongside Andrej Stojakovic (17), BJ Omot (15) and DJ Campbell (12).