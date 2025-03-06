The Golden Bear Report: Justin Wilcox faces pivotal spring for Cal football

College football is a results-based business. In 2025 the idea that it is in fact a business has never been more clear. Everyone is getting paid, and the expectation is that it leads to victories on the field.

The reality is that only one program is happy at the end of the year. Last season it was Ohio State.

Cal is not on a national championship trajectory at this stage, but the Bears certainly still expect to be competitive and the fan base continues to itch for consistency at a high level.

Teams can't continue spinning their wheels without seeing some progress. There is simply too much on the line now with the changing face of the game. More than ever, the money flowing into a program can have a direct impact on what the product on the field looks like and with that comes pressure.

Maybe that's what pushed Justin Wilcox to completely revamp his offensive staff and bring in his fourth offensive coordinator in four years.