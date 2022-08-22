Safety recruit Genesis Smith intrigued by recent Cal offer

Back in June three-star safety prospect Genesis Smith released his "final" four schools consisting of in-state program Arizona along with Washington, Iowa State and Oregon State. That list was released shortly after wrapping up an official visit to Arizona. The Wildcats were trending at that time for the 2023 prospect from Hamilton High School in Chandler, but he has yet to make a decision about his future.

While he continues to evaluate his options and see what other programs enter the mix as he prepares to begin his senior season, Smith has added some new schools into his recruitment. Cal and UNLV decided to offer the 6-foot-2 recruit in recent weeks giving him a lot to think about as he pushes forward this fall.

Smith has been happy to see that his patience has paid off with more offers added to his list as his hope is to see even more programs enter his recruitment giving him the best chance to truly evaluate his options before making a decision.

“It’s definitely a blessing to still have schools looking at me daily and stay in contact with coaches,” he said. “I’m just grateful for all the opportunities that all these coaches are allowing me to get, and I just want to keep working so I can get more.”