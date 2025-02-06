Ron Rivera set to take undetermined role on Cal's football staff

It is unclear what the role will be exactly, but Cal will be welcoming back one of its own to help support head coach Justin Wilcox and the program as the Bears look to get back on the winning side for the first time since 2019.
Rivera, who interviewed for the head coaching jobs with both the New York Jets and Chicago Bears this offseason, is planning to join the staff at Cal in a role away from the field on the personnel and football support side.
Though it has been speculated that it will be in the general manager role, Rivera went on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and said that the exact duties or title have not been settled on just yet.
"We haven't quite defined the role yet," he said. " ... We haven't announced it completely, and we're still working through the process, but we're heading that direction."
The role of general manager has taken on increased importance in recent years as college programs head in the direction of a more professional model amid the NIL and revenue sharing era. While the new world of college football has driven some coaches away from the game, others have been intrigued by the current atmosphere around college sports.
Most notably, Bill Belichick took over at North Carolina this offseason following his long stint as the head coach with the New England Patriots and a season doing TV work. Rivera acknowledged that move by Belichick in announcing his own return to Cal on Wednesday.
Rivera, who was last in football as the head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23, has spent plenty of time around the program since his previous coaching stint keeping him connected to his alma mater.
In his role, Rivera is expected to have a hand in helping the Bears to manage the many elements of the game that are becoming increasingly important, including NIL and revenue sharing, which all relates to building a winning roster each year.
"I think we're gonna define that, but some of that is part of the things we're hoping to do and get right," Rivera told McAfee.
Stanford made a similar decision late in the year when it was announced that Andrew Luck would be joining his alma mater as the general manager allowing him to "oversee all aspects" of the program.
Wilcox has made sweeping changes to his program this offseason with nearly the entire offensive coaching staff being replaced. In addition to new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin being added, the Bears added former Washington State and Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich to the staff as a senior assistant.
Rivera will give the Bears a third person with head coaching experience on the staff around Wilcox.
The 63 year old from Seaside played linebacker for the Bears from 1980-83 before being selected in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Rivera's time in coaching has been spent in the NFL ranks with head coaching stints in Washington and with the Carolina Panthers.
He was the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in both 2013 and 2015 with the Panthers. Rivera guided the Panthers to a 15-1 record in the regular season and a spot in Super Bowl 50.
This move will be his first foray into the college football world outside his playing days.
Cal is coming of its second consecutive 6-7 campaign and has not had a winning record since going 8-5 in 2019.