Ron Rivera set to take undetermined role on Cal's football staff

Ron Rivera sports a blue and gold umbrella at Cal's pro day back in 2017. (Photo by Eric Risberg | Associated Press)

It is unclear what the role will be exactly, but Cal will be welcoming back one of its own to help support head coach Justin Wilcox and the program as the Bears look to get back on the winning side for the first time since 2019. Rivera, who interviewed for the head coaching jobs with both the New York Jets and Chicago Bears this offseason, is planning to join the staff at Cal in a role away from the field on the personnel and football support side. Though it has been speculated that it will be in the general manager role, Rivera went on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and said that the exact duties or title have not been settled on just yet. "We haven't quite defined the role yet," he said. " ... We haven't announced it completely, and we're still working through the process, but we're heading that direction."

The role of general manager has taken on increased importance in recent years as college programs head in the direction of a more professional model amid the NIL and revenue sharing era. While the new world of college football has driven some coaches away from the game, others have been intrigued by the current atmosphere around college sports. Most notably, Bill Belichick took over at North Carolina this offseason following his long stint as the head coach with the New England Patriots and a season doing TV work. Rivera acknowledged that move by Belichick in announcing his own return to Cal on Wednesday.