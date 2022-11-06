The Bears battled. In a game that was once 27-7, Cal fought back and almost completed the upset over No. 9 USC but fell just short, 41-35, after scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. This marks Cal’s fifth straight loss in a season that has not gone the way many fans expected or hoped. The Bears (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) did some good and adventurous things in Saturday's game to keep it close, but eventually some of the same issues (compounded by lots of injuries) reared their head and gave the game to USC (8-1, 5-1). This one, just like the loss to Washington, will sting. Cal gets close enough to keep it crazy but can’t close that final gap. This loss safely falls under the "heartbreaking" category for the players, coaches and fans.

Scoring summary

First Quarter 10:29, Cal - Jaydn Ott 10 yard rush. 7-0, Bears 5:58, USC - Caleb Williams 1 yard rush. PAT is no good. 7-6, Bears. Second Quarter 11:44, USC - Travis Dye 12 yard rush. 13-7, Trojans 0:53, USC - Michael Jackson III 7 yard reception from Caleb Williams. 20-7, Trojans Third Quarter 11:00, USC - Michael Jackson III 59 yard reception from Caleb Williams. 27-7, Trojans 7:27, Cal - Monroe Young 2 yard reception from Jack Plummer. 27-14, Trojans 1:18, USC - Tajh Washington 8 yard reception from Caleb Williams. 34-14, Trojans Fourth Quarter 12:56, Cal - Mavin Anderson 47 yard reception from Jack Plummer. 34-21, Trojans 9:00, Cal - Jeremiah Hunter 3 yard reception from Jack Plummer. 34-27, Trojans 5:34, USC - Lake McRee 2 yard reception from Caleb Williams. 41-27, Trojans 2:31, Cal - Jaydn Ott 4 yard rush. 2PT attempt is GOOD. 41-35, Trojans

Turning point of the game

USC ripping off four unanswered scoring drives from the first quarter to midway through the third is ultimately what did the Bears in. Trying to come back from down 27-7 is just too much and it gave the Trojans too much leeway when Cal ended up needing a stop during its comeback effort late in the game.

RELATED: Cal sees familiar problems creep into latest loss

Bears player of the game

It’s Jack Plummer. Listen, the interception that gave USC extra points at the end of the first half was brutal, yes. But Plummer absolutely battled on the field. Throwing for over 400 yards with nearly 50 attempts, while both starting guards exit the game (Ben Coleman and Sioape Vatikani both left with presumed injuries), and battling back against a top-10 team is going to get you props. Was he perfect? No. Was he good enough to put this team in a position to win? Abso-freakin-lutely.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gQkVBUlM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0phY2twbHVtbWVyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2tw bHVtbWVyMTM8L2E+IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL21vbnJvZXlvdW5nMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1vbnJv ZXlvdW5nMTE8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3BuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlc3BuPC9h PiAgPGJyPvCfk7EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pVdWpYNlJ1ZHQi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KVXVqWDZSdWR0PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JlYXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CZWFyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0lESFN3Vnl3WTAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JREhTd1Z5d1kw PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbCBGb290YmFsbCAoQENhbEZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTg5MTE3NDI5NjQ0MjYzNDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cal play of the game

Jack Plummer and Jeremiah Hunter’s touchdown after Cal’s surprise onside kick. This may not be the flashiest play of the day (although it was a great catch from Hunter) but, consider the following: Cal came out and tried to steal a possession and scored in the process to cut a two-score lead down to just one. That is the sort of built-in risk taking and aggressiveness this team has been needing in order to compete with teams like USC. This was a great sequence from the Bears. They should take the success they had from the aggressiveness on this drive and carry it forward.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrcGx1bW1l cjEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWNrcGx1bW1lcjEzPC9hPiDw n6SdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmRodW50ZXJfMz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmRodW50ZXJfMzwvYT48YnI+PGJyPk9O RSBTQ09SRSBHQU1FIEFUIFRIRSBDT0xJU0VVTTxicj48YnI+8J+TuiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AZXNwbjwvYT4gIDxicj7wn5OxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9KVXVqWDZSdWR0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSlV1alg2UnVkdDwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CZWFycz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmVhcnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZWDJQNTR4S2VWIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWVgyUDU0eEtlVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWwgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBDYWxGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YWxGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTEyNzQ4MTA1NDgwNjAxNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNrIFBsdW1tZXImIzM5O3MgNDA2IHlhcmRzIHBhc3NpbmcgaXMg dGhlIG1vc3QgYnkgYSBDYWwgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2sgc2luY2UgRGF2aXMgV2Vi YiBoYWQgNDI1IGF0IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gU3RhdGUgb24gTm92LiAxNiwgMjAx NjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbEZvb3RiYWxsUFIgKEBjYWxmb290YmFsbHByKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbGZvb3RiYWxscHIvc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODkxMzY3NDUyNjE4MjYwNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why Cal lost the game

Ultimately, the defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one most and the offense went M.I.A. on the scoreboard from 10:29 in Q1 to 7:27 in Q3. Tackling and consistent scoring. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Clearly, Cal can do these things. The Bears are so capable of scoring points and they did stop USC a few times, but doing these things consistently seems to elude them for now. How that gets fixed is unclear, but Cal’s gotta figure something out. Ideally sooner, rather than later.

What it means for the Bears

Aside from the loss moving them a step further from bowl eligibility (the Bears would need to win out from here), Cal also is going to have to deal with some potentially new injuries. Players who might be dinged up from this game include: Mavin Anderson, Jeremiah Hunter, Ben Coleman and Sioape Vatikani. Add it all to this list:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWwgYXQgVVNDIChOb3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyKTxicj5DYWwgU2Ny YXRjaGVzIEZyb20gRmxpcCBDYXJkIFR3by1EZWVwPGJyPjxicj41IFJheW1v bmQgV29vZGllIElJSTxicj4xNSBMdS1NYWdpYSBIZWFybnMgSUlJPGJyPjE4 IE1hc29uIFN0YXJsaW5nPGJyPjIxIENvbGxpbiBHYW1ibGU8YnI+MjMgRGVq dWFuIEJ1dGxlcjxicj4yOCBLYWxlYiBIaWdnaW5zPGJyPjUxIEJsYWtlIEFu dHpvdWxhdG9zPGJyPjUyIEJyYXh0ZW4gQ3JvdGVhdTxicj41NSBNdWVsdSBJ b3NlZmE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxGb290YmFsbFBSIChAY2FsZm9vdGJhbGxw cikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWxmb290YmFsbHBy L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDg0MTYxODU1NjE5MDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Managing this many high-profile injuries is not going to be a fun time for the Bears. They had enough issues to address while fully healthy. How Cal wants to play out the rest of this season is interesting, with postseason play likely out of the question (but mathematically possible), the Bears have to find a way to fight and change the playing field in their favor. The surprise onside kick was great, taking shots and going for it on fourth downs was good too. The end story is the same though: the Bears are really, really good at creating chances (in spurts). Chances for upsets, turnovers, touchdowns, everything. But they aren’t capitalizing. So, now what?



More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GAIHRoaW5ncyBoYXBwZW5pbmcgaW4gTEEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2szdG41UldobzEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rM3RuNVJX aG8xPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbCBSaXZhbHMgKEBDYWxSaXZhbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x NTg5MTM0NTc2NDMzMzkzNjY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CRUFSUyBSRUNPVkVSIFRIRSBPTlNJREUgS0lDSyA8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7ogfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzcG4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVzcG48L2E+ICA8YnI+8J+TsSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSlV1alg2UnVkdCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pVdWpYNlJ1 ZHQ8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv QmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Jl YXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZThhMEJNWURSVCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2U4YTBCTVlEUlQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FsIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAQ2FsRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2FsRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkxMjYwMjk3NTg1MDQ5NjE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZXQgdXMgZ29pbmcsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVEhFSkFZRE5PVFQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRIRUpBWURO T1RUPC9hPiDinIo8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogfCBFU1BORVdTPGJyPvCfk7EgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pVdWpYNzlEckIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9K VXVqWDc5RHJCPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0JlYXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29CZWFyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3AzdUlWMXdT WGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wM3VJVjF3U1hhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENhbCBGb290YmFsbCAoQENhbEZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDkyMDk0MDM5 NDM3MzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cal stats

Passing Jack Plummer: 35/49, 406 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception Rushing Jadyn Ott: 14 carries, 50 yards, 2 touchdowns DeCarlos Brooks: 6 carries, 23 yards Receiving J. Michael Sturdivant: 8 catches (11 targets), 54 yards Jaydn Ott: 7 catches (7 targets), 70 yards Jeremiah Hunter: 6 catches (11 targets), 102 yards, 1 touchdown Mavin Anderson: 5 catches (5 targets), 87 yards, 1 touchdown Monroe Young: 5 catches (6 targets), 66 yards 1 touchdown Keleki Latu: 2 catches (2 targets), 14 yards DeCarlos Brooks: 1 catch (3 targets), 7 yards Damien Moore: 1 catch (1 target), 6 yards Defense Craig Woodson: 11 tackles (10 solo) Oluwafemi Oladejo: 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss Jackson Sirmon: 5 tackles (2 solo) Tyson McWilliams: 4 tackles (2 solo) Miles Williams: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass breakup

Postgame videos