The middle of the game doomed Cal for a second straight week. Saturday night, the Bears once again used a strong second half to make their opponent uneasy, but the late charge just wouldn't be enough. Cal lost to No. 9 USC, 41-35, on Saturday night in Los Angeles after scoring 21 points in the final 15 minutes. However, a big mistake and missed opportunities at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter proved to be the most pivotal stretch.

The Bears (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) had a lead on No. 8 Oregon last week in the second quarter only to see it quickly disappear by halftime. The same stretch against USC on Saturday night looked almost identical to what the Bears put themselves through in that game against the Ducks.

Just like in that matchup, quarterback Jack Plummer threw an interception with under 3 minutes to play allowing USC to expand what had been a one score lead to two by the time the teams went to the locker room.

Plummer tried to find Jeremiah Hunter down the field, but the Cal receiver was surrounded by three USC defenders with safety Calen Bullock ultimately being the one to haul the pass in.