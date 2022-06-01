Projecting Cal's 2022 defensive depth chart -- early summer edition

Just a few days ago, we looked at the potential offensive depth chart for Cal in the fall of. Today, the defense is on the table.

Cal is going to be a little more stable in terms of returning talent on that side of the ball. Several key starters from seasons past will be suiting up in the blue and gold once again, and most of the prospective starters have at least some in-game experience.

This will be a unit that Cal, most likely, will have to hang its hat on in 2022. The offense will look to be better, but the Justin Wilcox era has of course been defined by great defense and an offense that merely needs to get the job done.

So what does such a unit look like? Well, I’m glad you asked…