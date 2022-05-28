Projecting Cal's 2022 offensive depth chart -- early summer edition
The early days of summer in college football are akin to watching paint dry. Except you really care about the paint. And if the paint isn’t drying perfectly you start to stress out a little bit.
What if you didn’t get the right paint? What if you put it on too thick. Oh man, did you forget to use primer? Suddenly, the paint striping down the wall looks an awful lot like the sweat painting your forehead.
That’s what early summer is like when looking ahead to the upcoming football season and making assessments on where the depth chart stands.
Not sure that really helped, but today, we’ll start by putting together a too-early-but-not-that-early depth chart for the offense, drawing on everything we saw in spring.
For those who had been following our notebooks and recaps through the spring, there shouldn’t be too many surprises. But seeing it all in one place can really make the information easier to digest. So, enough with the metaphors and onto the content.
Quarterback
1. Jack Plummer, R-Sr.
2. Kai Millner, R-Fr.
3. Zach Johnson, R-So., OR Robby Rowell, R-Sr.
All four quarterbacks had good springs, but Plummer showed he was the best QB in the room for right now. He did a good job picking his spots and controlling the offense, but even silenced a few of the doubters (myself included) along the way. The job is by no means locked up, but Plummer definitely has a solid hold on the top spot through the first evaluation period. Millner can make up ground here, but with limited time there will definitely be pressure to make a surge before the season officially opens.
Running back
1. Damien Moore, Jr.
2. Jaydn Ott, Fr.
3. DeCarlos Brooks, R-Jr., OR Ashton Stredick, R-So.
Cal has quite the stable of backs available at its disposal. Moore looks like he’s in a good spot with both his body and the offense, looking comfortable in all aspects of the game. Ott, the soon to be superstar freshman, looks like he is just months away from being physically ready to be a feature back in this offense. He’s got A+ explosiveness, a great feel for the game and still lots of room for growth. Brooks and Stredick would probably be fighting for a starting spot at a lot of programs, and having them as change-of-pace backs is sure to make the coaching staff ecstatic.
