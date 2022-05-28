Projecting Cal's 2022 offensive depth chart -- early summer edition

The early days of summer in college football are akin to watching paint dry. Except you really care about the paint. And if the paint isn’t drying perfectly you start to stress out a little bit.

What if you didn’t get the right paint? What if you put it on too thick. Oh man, did you forget to use primer? Suddenly, the paint striping down the wall looks an awful lot like the sweat painting your forehead.

That’s what early summer is like when looking ahead to the upcoming football season and making assessments on where the depth chart stands.

Not sure that really helped, but today, we’ll start by putting together a too-early-but-not-that-early depth chart for the offense, drawing on everything we saw in spring.

For those who had been following our notebooks and recaps through the spring, there shouldn’t be too many surprises. But seeing it all in one place can really make the information easier to digest. So, enough with the metaphors and onto the content.