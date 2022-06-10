Previewing Cal's second big official visitor weekend of June

Cal's first big recruiting weekend of the month landed a surprise commitment this week as three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his Bears decision while deciding to forgo the rest of his planned official visits this month.

The Cal staff has also teased another commitment that has not become public yet.

Meanwhile, the Bears bring in another wave of key targets on official visits this weekend with six prospects expected on campus.

We break it all down here.

