Previewing Cal's second big official visitor weekend of June
Cal's first big recruiting weekend of the month landed a surprise commitment this week as three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his Bears decision while deciding to forgo the rest of his planned official visits this month.
The Cal staff has also teased another commitment that has not become public yet.
Meanwhile, the Bears bring in another wave of key targets on official visits this weekend with six prospects expected on campus.
We break it all down here.
RELATED: Use our 2023 Cal Recruiting Database to follow all the latest on the Bears' top targets
Three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders visited Cal back in late April and returns this weekend for his official visit. He entered the summer with an announced top-2 list of Cal and Wisconsin and took his Badgers official visit last weekend.
Now it's Cal's turn to make a strong impression. Heading into the month, we would have ranked Sanders right at the top of the list of best leads for the Bears. We haven't been able to talk to him since his Wisconsin visit to gauge how much that impacted things, but it works to Cal's benefit getting the second of those two visits.
The Bears added their first defensive line commit this past week with Talalele -- could Sanders be No. 2?
