Cal has a big weekend in store with a matchup against No. 8 Miami serving as the capper to an eventful Saturday in Berkeley. It will begin, of course, with the Bears being featured as the host of ESPN College Gameday for the first time since the pregame show began.

Justin Wilcox's team is coming off a bye week after a loss to Florida State, but Cal still sits at 3-1 entering its matchup against the 5-0 Hurricanes.

It will mark an early measuring stick for the Bears as they look to make some noise during their first season in the ACC.