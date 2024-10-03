PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Opposing View: Previewing Cal's matchup vs. No. 8 Miami with CanesCounty

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal has a big weekend in store with a matchup against No. 8 Miami serving as the capper to an eventful Saturday in Berkeley. It will begin, of course, with the Bears being featured as the host of ESPN College Gameday for the first time since the pregame show began.

Justin Wilcox's team is coming off a bye week after a loss to Florida State, but Cal still sits at 3-1 entering its matchup against the 5-0 Hurricanes.

It will mark an early measuring stick for the Bears as they look to make some noise during their first season in the ACC.

The Hurricanes are coming off a scare at home against Virginia Tech in a game that literally came down to the last play. An overturned call by the officials helped the Canes avoid an upset, and now they head across the country for a late kickoff.

The game will not begin until 10:30 ET, and the Bears are hoping to send Miami back across the country with their first loss.

There is plenty to dissect about this week's matchup, so we enlisted the help of CanesCounty publisher Marcus Benjamin to answer our biggest questions about Miami heading into Saturday's contest.

You can watch our Matt Moreno's discussion with Marcus about the Bears by clicking this link.

