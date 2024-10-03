Opposing View: Previewing Cal's matchup vs. No. 8 Miami with CanesCounty
Cal has a big weekend in store with a matchup against No. 8 Miami serving as the capper to an eventful Saturday in Berkeley. It will begin, of course, with the Bears being featured as the host of ESPN College Gameday for the first time since the pregame show began.
Justin Wilcox's team is coming off a bye week after a loss to Florida State, but Cal still sits at 3-1 entering its matchup against the 5-0 Hurricanes.
It will mark an early measuring stick for the Bears as they look to make some noise during their first season in the ACC.
The Hurricanes are coming off a scare at home against Virginia Tech in a game that literally came down to the last play. An overturned call by the officials helped the Canes avoid an upset, and now they head across the country for a late kickoff.
The game will not begin until 10:30 ET, and the Bears are hoping to send Miami back across the country with their first loss.
There is plenty to dissect about this week's matchup, so we enlisted the help of CanesCounty publisher Marcus Benjamin to answer our biggest questions about Miami heading into Saturday's contest.
You can watch our Matt Moreno's discussion with Marcus about the Bears by clicking this link.
