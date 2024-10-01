Cal welcomes No. 8 Miami to Berkeley this weekend in the first ever ACC matchup at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears are coming off a bye week following their loss to Florida State in Week 4.

They have had some time to regroup and reassess the first third of the season, and now open up a challenging stretch beginning with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch spoke with reporters about the progress made by the Bears on their respective sides of the ball.