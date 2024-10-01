WATCH: Cal coordinators, players preview matchup with No. 8 Miami
Cal welcomes No. 8 Miami to Berkeley this weekend in the first ever ACC matchup at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears are coming off a bye week following their loss to Florida State in Week 4.
They have had some time to regroup and reassess the first third of the season, and now open up a challenging stretch beginning with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch spoke with reporters about the progress made by the Bears on their respective sides of the ball.
In addition to the Cal coordinators, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, linebacker Cade Uluave and defensive back Craig Woodson all spoke with the media on Tuesday to look ahead to this weekend's big matchup including the opportunity to host ESPN College Gameday in Berkeley.
Mendoza, a Miami native, provided his perspective on playing against the team he grew up close to and what it now means to be facing the Hurricanes