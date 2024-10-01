Cal is set for a exciting and busy weekend as ESPN College Gameday makes its way to Berkeley for the first time ever. The Bears will have an opportunity to be on the national stage against a top opponent as they welcome No. 8 Miami to California Memorial Stadium for the first ever ACC matchup held in the venue.

Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about the big week in Berkeley, his team's mindset coming out of the bye week plus the challenge ahead in facing the Hurricanes.