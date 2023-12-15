In securing a bowl game berth with its season finale victory over UCLA, Cal was selected to play at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Dec. 16. The Bears’ opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, like Cal, also finished with a 6-6 record. That puts Texas Tech in a tie for eighth in the Big 12, and its 5-4 conference record was tied for seventh in the league.

The Red Raiders’ season, much like Cal’s, was up and down. They began 1-3, and were later 3-5, but went on a three-game win streak — defeating TCU, then-No. 19 Kansas and UCF — to get to six wins and earn bowl eligibility. However, the team’s momentum stalled with a 57-7 blowout loss against the playoff-bound No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

This game will be a rematch of the 2004 Holiday Bowl, when a 10-1 Cal team was beat out by Texas for a BCS bowl berth. Cal, with Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch at the helm, wound up losing to a then-underdog Texas Tech by a score of 45-31.

RELATED: Cal RB Jaydn Ott announces return for 2024 | Bears enjoying bowl week activities in Shreveport (Kholodova)