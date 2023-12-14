Nothing screams college football like bowl game season. In what other sport would teams bringing in tens of millions of dollars annually participate in games that have edible mascots (Pop-Tarts Bowl), a pirate theme (Gasparilla Bowl) or a DJ dressed as a cracker (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)?

When Cal was anticipating bowl game announcements Dec. 3, the two primary options for the Bears seemed to be the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, or the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Not many people’s top destination for any occasion is Shreveport — a quick three and a half-hour drive from Baton Rouge and an ever-so-slightly-longer five-hour drive to New Orleans — but a bowl is a bowl, and the Bears were thrilled to be selected to play against Texas Tech.

“It’s great to be able to have the opportunity to go down to Shreveport, Louisiana, which I know the team is ecstatic about, to get to play a great team in Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium, and so I know it’s a big deal for everyone over there in Shreveport and a huge deal for us. So we’re looking forward to going down to Shreveport and getting immersed in the culture and having a great time,” said Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza earlier this month.

With a surprisingly international background, Independence Stadium — where the Bears will be facing off against the Red Raiders Saturday at 6:15 p.m. — used to be home to the Shreveport Steamer of the World Football League from 1974-75 and the Shreveport Pirates of the Canadian Football League from 1994-95; both of these teams no longer exist.

Sometimes, the football game itself can feel like anything but the main event of a bowl game week. The organizers of any bowl game make sure to create a jam-packed schedule for both teams, as well as fans, to ensure that everyone gets the most out of their experience, often in a new city — in this case, Shreveport.

Bryan Roppolo, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, took the media through some of the team’s entertainment outside of football earlier this month. Featured on the menu for the trip (quite literally) are hogs and alligators, among other activities — and it was emphasized that there are many, despite perhaps popular belief — to do in the area.