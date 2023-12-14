Hogs, alligators, oh my: Bears take on Shreveport for Independence Bowl
Nothing screams college football like bowl game season. In what other sport would teams bringing in tens of millions of dollars annually participate in games that have edible mascots (Pop-Tarts Bowl), a pirate theme (Gasparilla Bowl) or a DJ dressed as a cracker (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)?
When Cal was anticipating bowl game announcements Dec. 3, the two primary options for the Bears seemed to be the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, or the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Not many people’s top destination for any occasion is Shreveport — a quick three and a half-hour drive from Baton Rouge and an ever-so-slightly-longer five-hour drive to New Orleans — but a bowl is a bowl, and the Bears were thrilled to be selected to play against Texas Tech.
“It’s great to be able to have the opportunity to go down to Shreveport, Louisiana, which I know the team is ecstatic about, to get to play a great team in Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium, and so I know it’s a big deal for everyone over there in Shreveport and a huge deal for us. So we’re looking forward to going down to Shreveport and getting immersed in the culture and having a great time,” said Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza earlier this month.
With a surprisingly international background, Independence Stadium — where the Bears will be facing off against the Red Raiders Saturday at 6:15 p.m. — used to be home to the Shreveport Steamer of the World Football League from 1974-75 and the Shreveport Pirates of the Canadian Football League from 1994-95; both of these teams no longer exist.
Sometimes, the football game itself can feel like anything but the main event of a bowl game week. The organizers of any bowl game make sure to create a jam-packed schedule for both teams, as well as fans, to ensure that everyone gets the most out of their experience, often in a new city — in this case, Shreveport.
Bryan Roppolo, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, took the media through some of the team’s entertainment outside of football earlier this month. Featured on the menu for the trip (quite literally) are hogs and alligators, among other activities — and it was emphasized that there are many, despite perhaps popular belief — to do in the area.
After both teams arrived Wednesday, there was a welcome party, which included trivia and a Louisiana-style feast.
“I’m kind of in charge of the event; I’m somewhat of a chef and a cook and a barbecue guy, so teams are going to see something that they have probably never seen before — two whole hogs charging each other, hogs cooked with alligators and stuff. So, it’s a huge display of food, so that’s something we’re real proud of,” Roppolo said in a press conference.
Roppolo went on to explain that there is a “full hog display” at the end of each team’s table, with each team being allotted their own hog. It is, of course, decorated in the teams’ colors and will adorn necklaces around its neck — “it’s just what we do in Louisiana.”
The alligator is also smoked, much like the hogs, and wrapped in bacon. The whole alligator is stuffed with sausage, onions, potatoes and other items.
What does alligator taste like? Chicken, apparently. Jury’s still out on whether that’s actually the case, though.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and members of the team reiterated how much everyone was excited about the food. Of course, Louisiana is known for its hospitality.
“A lot of the guys, it will be their first experience down there in Louisiana and they’re already talking about it,” Wilcox said after the Bears’ bowl game destination was announced. “The food is going to be off the charts and we know that the hospitality is second to none, so our guys are excited.
Aside from getting to experience the culinary treasures that Shreveport has to offer, the teams will also be able to tour a military base. Barksdale Air Force Base is a large B-52 base in town, and the players, Roppolo said, will get to see and even sit in the planes.
The players arrived in Shreveport Wednesday donning various types of festive attire, from Mendoza’s head-to-toe Mardi Gras outfit to Matthew Cindric’s “birthday boy” Christmas sweater, the team is definitely embracing the experience.
And, of course, while Shreveport, Louisiana is a whopping 31-hour drive from Berkeley, California — or a much more manageable but still hefty five-hour flight — this is a chance for a lot of players on the roster to finally get to play closer to home.
“I definitely take a lot of pride in that,” said safety Craig Woodson, who comes from Grand Prairie, Texas. “Every time we get a chance to go back to the south and play again and play in front of family and friends, and also just be back in our element and feel good, makes us just want to go 10 times harder.”
Whether it’s getting to experience something new, or once again getting to play in front of friends and family, the Bears’ trip to Shreveport for the Independence Bowl will certainly be one to remember.