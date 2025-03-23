GALLERY: Cal spring practice Day 7 photos

The former Washington State and Hawaii head coach discusses his duties and goals this spring.
The Washington transfer DB and Arkansas transfer WR speak with us about their journey on Day 6 of the spring.
See the sights and hear the sounds of Day 6 of spring practice for the Bears with a focus on offense.
A collection of shots from the sixth day of spring practice for the Bears on Friday at California Memorial Stadium.
The Cal Athletics Hall of Fame member and former All-American linebacker will step into a new role at his alma mater.
