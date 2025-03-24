Three Cal men's basketball players enter the transfer portal

Mark Madsen is headed for another offseason of rebuilding at Cal. Such is life in the age of the transfer portal, and the Bears will be in a similar position to the one they were in last year when they added 10 transfer players to the roster.

Cal's season came to a close two weeks ago when the Bears fell in the second round of the ACC Tournament to cap a 14-19 campaign in Year 2 under Madsen.

Since that loss, the Bears have had three players enter the transfer portal, which officially opened Monday.

Star freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson made the decision late last week that he would be entering the portal followed by a decision from forward BJ Omot on Sunday. Monday, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph entered the portal becoming the third member of the group so far.

Wilkinson is of course the big loss for the Bears following a season in which he emerged as a true scoring threat and eventually became the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. The Powder Springs, Georgia native averaged 15.1 points this season highlighted by a 36-point showing against Notre Dame in the regular season finale.

Wilkinson played in 32 games and made 14 starts during his freshman season and provided a boost to the starting lineup when leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic missed time with a hip injury.