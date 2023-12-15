His post may have stopped the hearts of some Cal fans Friday morning, including rock band Counting Crows, but Jaydn Ott is returning to Berkeley next season — officially. It has been one of the burning questions heading into the offseason for the Bears. The star running back is about to wrap up another stellar season when Cal faces Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana, but the question about his future had remained.

In the age of NIL, it can come down to the haves vs. have nots and players have been quick to jump ship for other opportunities throughout college football. Cal was able to keep Ott in the mix after a standout freshman season last winter, and it will again have him back onboard in 2024, he confirmed through a social media post Friday.

His video message, which was posted as the team's press conference in Shreveport was getting underway, first starts out with Ott expressing appreciation for the fans and staff at Cal before declaring that he would be entering the transfer portal.

The black and white video then cuts to color when Ott comes back on screen to say, "Nah, I'm playing, I'm finna stay" before cutting to highlights of the sophomore.

When Ott was asked about the video at Friday's press conference, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox stepped in to express his feelings on the matter.

"It's the worst joke I've ever heard," Wilcox said in jest.

Ott first posted the video to Instagram before doing the same on Twitter, and that was followed by an official announcement from Cal's own social media team shortly after.