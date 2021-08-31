Notebook: Wilcox Breaks Down the Depth Chart

With the release of the depth chart Tuesday just prior to media availability with Justin Wilcox, there were plenty of questions toward the Cal head coach about the depth the Bears have going into Nevada.

- While Cal does have a depth chart out, Wilcox downplayed the idea of a true hierarchy at a number of positions, starting at running back. Damien Moore is listed before 2019/20 starter Chris Brooks, but both could easily start depending on the situation.

"I know the depth chart is always highly anticipated," Wilcox said, "but in my mind, Damien and Chris are both starters. Depending on the play call, you might see one guy run in first. It's going to be spread out at that position. We're fortunate to have more than one guy who can help us at running back. I expect Christopher Brooks to have a great season, he's done some great things in camp, as has Damien Moore, as has Marcel, DeCarlos, all those guys."

Moore had taken first team reps with Chris Brooks all camp, and his quick ascent after leading the team in rushing a year ago came through an all-around game that Wilcox notes as improving daily.

"In terms of his all-around game," Wilcox said, "running the ball, protection, catching the ball, he's very instinctive as a runner. Since he has been here, each and every week he seems to get better and better. I think he's done a really nice job in camp, he's a solid performer."

With Chris Brooks, Cal has been managing his past injuries as they look to have him healthy for a longer period of time. Brooks did nearly hit the 1000 yard mark in 2019 despite dealing with injuries for a chunk of the year, and the Bears want to get him back to that form.

"He's staying healthy," Wilcox said, "has had some unfortunate injuries along the way, and we want to do a good job of being thoughtful of his carries and reps and where we get him the ball, but he's done a really nice job in camp as well."

- Ryan Glover was listed as the immediate backup to Chase Garbers, despite getting back into practice mid-way through fall camp, but Wilcox made a point to praise all the other QBs in the competition.

"He has played a lot of college football and has picked it up pretty quickly here," Wilcox said of the Penn transfer. "He's a very smart guy and has experience, maybe not here, but he has college experience. The transition went pretty quickly for him. However, we feel good about Zach Johnson and his progress, the same with Robby Rowell. We don't put everybody on there, but Robby's done a lot of good things, as has Kai Millner. He just doesn't have the same experience as the other guys, but Kai has a lot of tools, and he's going to continue to improved more and more he plays."

Wilcox also noted that the depth chart isn't set in stone, when asked if the situation arose, whether Cal would consider giving a younger guy reps for the future.



"Depending on what the situation is in the game," Wilcox said, "it might not play out exactly like what's on paper. The game is dynamic, and we've got to make decisions on what's best for our team in that moment, what's best for the players. There could be a situation where Ryan didn't go in the game next, but we don't list all the scenarios on the paper."

- A continuing theme for Wilcox was that there wasn't enough paper to hold who was going to play. When asked about the offensive side of the depth chart being in 11 personnel, Wilcox was quick to say more than just the three listed tight ends would play moving forward.

"You're going to see more than three tight ends play," Wilcox said. "You'll see Nick Alftin play, you'll see MoJo (Elijah Mojarro), you're gonna see Jermaine Terry, you're gonna see Keleki, you're just going to start running out of room. Maybe we should get a bigger piece of paper so we can list them all, but those guys are going to play."

The same went for the defensive linemen, as Wilcox is bullish on the depth the Bears have there.

"They're all gonna play," Wilcox said, "Luc Bequette's going to play, Stanley, JH, Jaedon Roberts is gonna play, Ethan Saunders is gonna play, Ricky Correia is going to play, Darius Long is probably going to play, Derek Wilkins is likely to play."

That said, one defensive lineman was left off, as Aaron Maldonado will not be playing this week, as he recovers from an injury that kept him out of the 2020 season.

"Aaron likely won't be up this week," Wilcox said, "we'll see where he's at next week."