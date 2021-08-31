Cal Football Depth Chart: Nevada
Cal has released their first depth chart of 2021, and here's a look at how it all breaks down.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Tommy Christakos OR Jeremiah Hunter
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker OR Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford OR Monroe Young
|
Mavin Anderson OR Aidan Lee
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll OR Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme OR Ender Aguilar
Notes:
- Damien Moore, Cal's leading rusher a year ago, is the listed starter for the Bears, though Justin Wilcox said he and Chris Brooks will both get plenty of carries.
- Ryan Glover is officially listed as the backup quarterback behind Chase Garbers, as the Bears like his experience at the position despite Glover getting into fall camp later
- Ben Coleman is listed as the starter at left guard after a strong camp, with Matthew Cindric taking over the center position from Mike Saffell. Brian Driscoll is listed as the backup at both spots, but will likely play, as Cal plans to use Coleman across the board on the offensive line.
- Cal lists their offense out in 11 personnel, with a slot receiver instead of in 12 personnel as what could have been expected
- At the Z wideout spot, Monroe Young is listed as a co-starter with Kekoa Crawford, and true freshman Mvain Anderson has earned a backup role along with Aidan Lee. All five of Cal's 2020 WR class are listed as backups at the three wide receiver positions
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Stanley McKenzie
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Marqez Bimage
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Kyle Smith
|
Femi Oladejo
|
OLB
|
Kuony Deng
|
Braxten Croteau
|
Ieremia Ieremia
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Branden Smith
|
Lu-Magia Hearns OR Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Notes:
- The starters are as expected for a relatively senior laden team. Only Mo Iosefa and Stanley McKenzie are starters that aren't in their fourth year of eligibility or higher.
- Josh Drayden is listed as the starter at both corner and nickel, and will slide over to nickel when the Bears go to that package, bringing in Collin Gamble on the outside
- Second year defensive lineman Jaedon Roberts is listed both as the backup at defensive end and nose guard, as Ricky Correia has dealt with injury throughout fall camp. Roberts has shown flashes at both positions in camp
- Inside linebacker has dealt with injury issues, with Blake Antzoulatos out for the year and both Ryan Puskas and Andy Alfieri missing significant chunks of camp, but Peter Sirmon has been bullish on the performances of Trey Paster and Kyle Smith throughout August
- A surprise at corner, with Lu-Magia Hearns and Kaleb Higgins listed among the third team at the spot. Hearns isn't a big guy, but he tackles bigger than his 160 lbs of listed weight. Higgins is a bigger player who's learning how to use his length more effectively
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
Notes:
- Dario Longhetto has won both kicking jobs, with a strong final scrimmage performance and an added emphasis on keeping his kicks up. Longhetto also holds the backup punter job, as he was the Bears starting punter at the beginning of 2019.
- Jamieson Sheahan holds both his punting job and the holder duties on field goals and PATs. Sheahan, listed as a senior, told media earlier this fall he'll be back in 2022 as well.
- Nikko Remigio and Collin Gamble are listed as the Bears kick returners, while Remigio will handle punts, as he's done for the past three seasons.