Cal Football Depth Chart: Nevada

Cal has released their first depth chart of 2021, and here's a look at how it all breaks down.

Notes:

- Damien Moore, Cal's leading rusher a year ago, is the listed starter for the Bears, though Justin Wilcox said he and Chris Brooks will both get plenty of carries.

- Ryan Glover is officially listed as the backup quarterback behind Chase Garbers, as the Bears like his experience at the position despite Glover getting into fall camp later

- Ben Coleman is listed as the starter at left guard after a strong camp, with Matthew Cindric taking over the center position from Mike Saffell. Brian Driscoll is listed as the backup at both spots, but will likely play, as Cal plans to use Coleman across the board on the offensive line.

- Cal lists their offense out in 11 personnel, with a slot receiver instead of in 12 personnel as what could have been expected

- At the Z wideout spot, Monroe Young is listed as a co-starter with Kekoa Crawford, and true freshman Mvain Anderson has earned a backup role along with Aidan Lee. All five of Cal's 2020 WR class are listed as backups at the three wide receiver positions