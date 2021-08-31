 Cal Football Depth Chart: Nevada
Cal Football Depth Chart: Nevada

Cal has released their first depth chart of 2021, and here's a look at how it all breaks down.

Matt Cindric and Stanley McKenzie are listed as starters across from each other, at center and nose guard respectively
Matt Cindric and Stanley McKenzie are listed as starters across from each other, at center and nose guard respectively (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)
Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Tommy Christakos OR Jeremiah Hunter

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker OR Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford OR Monroe Young

Mavin Anderson OR Aidan Lee

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll OR Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme OR Ender Aguilar

Notes:

- Damien Moore, Cal's leading rusher a year ago, is the listed starter for the Bears, though Justin Wilcox said he and Chris Brooks will both get plenty of carries.

- Ryan Glover is officially listed as the backup quarterback behind Chase Garbers, as the Bears like his experience at the position despite Glover getting into fall camp later

- Ben Coleman is listed as the starter at left guard after a strong camp, with Matthew Cindric taking over the center position from Mike Saffell. Brian Driscoll is listed as the backup at both spots, but will likely play, as Cal plans to use Coleman across the board on the offensive line.

- Cal lists their offense out in 11 personnel, with a slot receiver instead of in 12 personnel as what could have been expected

- At the Z wideout spot, Monroe Young is listed as a co-starter with Kekoa Crawford, and true freshman Mvain Anderson has earned a backup role along with Aidan Lee. All five of Cal's 2020 WR class are listed as backups at the three wide receiver positions

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Stanley McKenzie

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask

DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Marqez Bimage

ILB

Evan Tattersall

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Kyle Smith

Femi Oladejo

OLB

Kuony Deng

Braxten Croteau

Ieremia Ieremia

CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Chigozie Anusiem

Branden Smith

Lu-Magia Hearns OR Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Notes:

- The starters are as expected for a relatively senior laden team. Only Mo Iosefa and Stanley McKenzie are starters that aren't in their fourth year of eligibility or higher.

- Josh Drayden is listed as the starter at both corner and nickel, and will slide over to nickel when the Bears go to that package, bringing in Collin Gamble on the outside

- Second year defensive lineman Jaedon Roberts is listed both as the backup at defensive end and nose guard, as Ricky Correia has dealt with injury throughout fall camp. Roberts has shown flashes at both positions in camp

- Inside linebacker has dealt with injury issues, with Blake Antzoulatos out for the year and both Ryan Puskas and Andy Alfieri missing significant chunks of camp, but Peter Sirmon has been bullish on the performances of Trey Paster and Kyle Smith throughout August

- A surprise at corner, with Lu-Magia Hearns and Kaleb Higgins listed among the third team at the spot. Hearns isn't a big guy, but he tackles bigger than his 160 lbs of listed weight. Higgins is a bigger player who's learning how to use his length more effectively

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

KR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

PR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

Notes:

- Dario Longhetto has won both kicking jobs, with a strong final scrimmage performance and an added emphasis on keeping his kicks up. Longhetto also holds the backup punter job, as he was the Bears starting punter at the beginning of 2019.

- Jamieson Sheahan holds both his punting job and the holder duties on field goals and PATs. Sheahan, listed as a senior, told media earlier this fall he'll be back in 2022 as well.

- Nikko Remigio and Collin Gamble are listed as the Bears kick returners, while Remigio will handle punts, as he's done for the past three seasons.

