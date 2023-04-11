Mark Madsen has yet to announce his staff, but the new Cal head coach has wasted no time getting to work rebuilding the Bears' roster for the upcoming season. Tuesday, Madsen added some scoring firepower to the team when Northern Arizona junior guard Jalen Cone announced his plan to transfer to Cal where he will finish his career after a standout season with the Lumberjacks.

Cone led NAU in scoring during the 2022-23 season averaging 17.6 points to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also collected 25 steals.

A one-time top-80 prospect out of Walkertown High School in Kernersville, North Carolina, Cone has displayed a knack for scoring throughout his career. Last season he scored at least 20 points in 13 games and had at least 28 points on five different occasions.

He scored a season-high 45 points in December against Southern Utah and had 38 against Abilene Christian early in the season in a game in which he made seven 3-pointers.

Cone shot 40% from 3-point range this season improving from 35% in the 2021-22 season.

The North Carolina native averaged 18.2 points over two seasons in Flagstaff after transferring to NAU from Virginia Tech. Cone played two seasons for the Hokies before moving on but because he is a graduate transfer he will have immediate eligibility with the Golden Bears.

Cone missed a big portion of his sophomore season in Blacksburg because of an injury, but he ultimately played in 47 games at Virginia Tech with five starts during his time there.

He averaged 18.8 points during the 2021-22 season leading to Cone being honored as an All-Big Sky third-team selection. He again earned a third-team selection in the 2022-23 season for his play with the Lumberjacks.

The 5-foot-11 guard had several interested schools upon entering the transfer portal including San Diego State, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, Memphis, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Xavier, Auburn and many others.

He is the second transfer addition for Madsen since becoming the Bears' head coach joining Texas Tech transfer and former WAC player of the year Fardaws Aimaq, who gave Cal his commitment late last week.