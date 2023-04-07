New Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen said he wanted to bring in three or four impact transfers this offseason. He said his Golden Bears program would be aggressive in pursuing the top talent in the portal.

And just four days after he was formally introduced as Bears head coach, Madsen has wasted no time delivering on those plans.

In this case, he had personal history and connection to lean on in landing 6-foot-11 Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq, who had played for Madsen previously at Utah Valley.

Aimaq had his lone season in Lubbock, Texas, undermined by a foot injury that delayed his debut with the Red Raiders. He played in just 11 games, averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

But with Madsen at Utah Valley, Aimaq averaged 18.9 PPG and 13.6 RPG during the 2021-22 season and 13.9 PPG and 15.0 RPG the previous season.

Aimaq, who is originally from Vancouver, Canada, started his college basketball career at Mercer. He has one year of eligibility remaining.