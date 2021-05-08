 Cal Basketball: MBB Scholarship Distribution Chart, May 8th
Men's Basketball Scholarship Distribution: May 8th

With Cal's addition of Charlotte transfer guard Jordan Shepherd Sunday, Cal has officially filled their final scholarship spot for the time being, getting to the thirteen scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season. Note below that 'super-seniors' Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman do not count against the scholarship limit, thanks to having an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cal Adds Commitment from Grad Transfer Guard Jordan Shepherd, from Charlotte

Shepherd is technically in his sixth year of eligibility (having played four years and redshirting one after transferring from Oklahoma to Charlotte), but he will count against the scholarship limit for the Bears. The Asheville, North Carolina native started all 51 games that he played in for Charlotte over the past two seasons, leading the 49ers in scoring and assists during the 2019-20 season.

Scholarship Chart 21-22
Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

Obinna Anyanwu

Jalen Celestine

Joel Brown

Andre Kelly

Marsalis Roberson

Monty Bowser

DJ Thorpe

Jordan Shepherd

Sam Alajiki

Lars Thiemann

Kuany Kuany

Dimitrios Klonaras

Jarred Hyder
