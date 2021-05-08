 Cal Men's Basketball: Cal MBB secures commitment from UNC-Charlotte grad transfer Jordan Shepherd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 18:06:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cal MBB secures commitment from UNC-Charlotte grad transfer Jordan Shepherd

Jordan Shepherd averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in two years
Jordan Shepherd averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in two years (charlotte49ers.com)
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@slamdunk406
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

On Sunday, Cal men’s basketball secured a commitment from a grad transfer of their own in 6’4”, 190-pound guard Jordan Shepherd. Shepherd played the last two years at UNC-Charlotte after playing his first two years at Oklahoma. After averaging less than 3.2 points per game in his two years at Oklahoma, Shepherd blossomed into a much better player at Charlotte, averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 45.3% shooting from the field, 29.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.7% shooting from the foul line. As a result of his improved play, Shepherd will be getting another shot to play at the high major level, this time at Cal.

With Matt Bradley transferring out to San Diego State, Cal was in desperate need of finding a guard who can score. While he’s not at the level of Bradley, Shepherd is certainly a welcomed addition and should be able to take some pressure off the other guards on the roster. When looking at his stats a bit closer, it’s clear that Shepherd is much more of a slashing guard as he averaged only 0.7 3-pointers made per game on 2.4 attempts during his time in Charlotte. He does most of his scoring inside the 3-point line and does a nice job of getting to the foul line, averaging 3.2 free throws made per game on 4.4 attempts.

In addition to his ability to score, Shepherd also can defend. His 1.1 steals per game is not something that should be overlooked. One of the areas that Cal really needs to improve in is defense, especially on the perimeter. By adding Shepherd, Cal gets a guy who can help them out in this department.

In terms of how he projects to factor into the rotation, Shepherd certainly has a great opportunity to start. Like last season, Mark Fox will likely be using a variety of lineups throughout the season, some of which will likely feature Shepherd as a starter. More importantly, Shepherd absolutely projects to get a lot of minutes regardless of whether he’s coming off the bench.

The present backcourt rotation projects to be composed of junior Joel Brown, 6th year senior Makale Foreman, junior Jarred Hyder, sophomore Jalen Celestine, and freshman Marsalis Roberson in addition to Shepherd. Brown is the only true point guard out of that bunch with Foreman, Hyder, Roberson, and Shepherd all having the ability to run the point guard position if needed. It will certainly be interesting to see who will get the most time at point guard outside of Brown.

When considering what Cal needed to pick up via the transfer portal this spring, Jordan Shepherd seems to be a solid get. He can score, he can facilitate, he can rebound, and he can defend. While he’s certainly not an adequate replacement for Matt Bradley, he does check off a lot of the boxes of what they’re looking for and should be an immediate contributor from day one.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29CZWFycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvQmVhcnM8L2E+IPCfkLsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3JySWtheVRFUksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ycklrYXlURVJLPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvcmRhbiBTaGVwaGVyZCAoQEpvcmRhbl9TaGVwMTMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9yZGFuX1NoZXAxMy9zdGF0 dXMvMTM5MTE2NzA4NTA0OTQzNDExMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbC5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvY2FsLW1iYi1zZWN1cmVzLWNvbW1pdG1lbnQtZnJvbS11bmMtY2hhcmxv dHRlLWdyYWQtdHJhbnNmZXItam9yZGFuLXNoZXBoZXJkIgogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNhbC5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNhbC1tYmItc2VjdXJlcy1jb21taXRtZW50 LWZyb20tdW5jLWNoYXJsb3R0ZS1ncmFkLXRyYW5zZmVyLWpvcmRhbi1zaGVw aGVyZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDgxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==