 Cal Football Recruiting: Ryan Lange Latest Local Product to Earn an Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 18:44:51 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Ryan Lange is Cal's Latest Local Offer

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Ryan Lange has had the gamut of being recruited by Cal, as the Pittsburg offensive lineman has been recruited by the local East Bay school since his freshman year, but that hadn't come with an offe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}