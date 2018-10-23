2019 Cal women’s basketball commit Lauren Fields out of Shawnee High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma took her official visit to Cal earlier this fall. Even though she’s been committed to Cal since August of 2017, Fields walked away from her visit with a perspective of Cal that she didn’t previously have. Fields shared the highlights of her visit with GoldenBearReport.com, explaining why she’s so excited to join the Cal program next season.

“My official visit was so amazing that I became even more certain about how much I wanted to continue my education at Cal and play for Coach Gottlieb,” Fields said with excitement. “My overall experience in one word would be ‘eye-opening.’ I met with various Cal staff members over the course of my visit regarding my college classes. It gave me a glimpse of what my days will look like when I get on campus.

“What stood out most to me, is how basketball is not the only thing the coaches are concerned about. Yes, of course they place great emphasis on winning and player development, but they’re big on relationships outside of practice and workouts. The Cal women’s basketball program has a true family connection. The coaches also talk about life after basketball and the larger picture which shows that they care for you as a person and not just your ability to play basketball.”

While Fields is getting along well with all of her future teammates, two in particular stand out, namely freshman McKenzie Forbes and sophomore Kianna Smith. Fields sees both of them as people she can lean on for advice and guidance.

“I had a good relationship with Kenzie before I went on my official visit, but I definitely built onto that relationship as well,” Fields said. “Also, I built a great relationship with Kianna as well. Kianna and Kenzie are both people who I can reach out to if I have a question about something or need advice.”