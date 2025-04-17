Cal leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic decides to enter the transfer portal

Injury forced Stojakovic out of the lineup for a handful of games, but he eventually found his rhythm again towards the end of the season.

Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points to lead the way for Mark Madsen's team last season with 13 games in which he scored at least 20 points. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard from Carmichael closed out the season with a career-best performance against his former team, Stanford, by scoring 37 points in the ACC Tournament matchup.

With just days to go before the transfer portal window closes for basketball teams, the Bears' leading scorer will be on the move again. Andrej Stojakovic is heading to the transfer portal and will look to close out his college career at a different program following a breakout season in Berkeley.

The former McDonald's All-American, who left Stanford for Cal last offseason, averaged 29 points over the final three games of the season highlighting his talent on the offensive end of the floor.

It wasn't just his scoring prowess that made Stojakovic such an integral piece of Madsen's rotation. His length allowed him to become the most vital cog on defense for Cal last season as well.

The big wing had nine games with multiple blocks and finished with a team-high 1.2 blocks per game.

Since arriving as head coach in Berkeley, Madsen has had to restock the Bears' roster each year and that will again be the case with Cal now needing to replace its top five scorers from last season's team.

ACC Sixth Man of the Year Jeremiah Wilkinson (15.1 points) left shortly after the season ended and will continue his career at Georgia following a breakout freshman campaign.

BJ Omot, who missed most of the season but averaged 10.8 points in his four appearances, made the decision to transfer to Minnesota in recent weeks.

Point guard Jovan Blacksher (10.5 ppg) and big man Mady Sissoko (8.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game) have exhausted their eligibility.

That leaves Rytis Petraitis as the top returning scorer at this point following his first season with the Bears in which he averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, Spencer Mahoney and Christian Tucker are all players who appeared in at least 20 games for the Bears last season but have entered the transfer portal.

Cal has been able to add some pieces highlighted by Virginia transfer guard Dai Dai Ames, Michigan transfer Justin Pippen and Delaware forward John Camden. However, the loss of Stojakovic deals a big blow to the hopes of Cal keeping some continuity with a key returner heading into the fall.

The transfer window for basketball players closes April 22.