Cal men’s basketball isn’t the only team dealing with transfers. As news broke that sophomore forward Justice Sueing would be transferring, Cal women’s basketball sophomore guard Kianna Smith announced that she would be transferring as well.

During her two years at Cal, Smith averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 39.7% shooting from the field, 29.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.5% shooting from the foul line. A 2017 McDonald’s All-American, Smith was expected to have a big role on the Cal team during her junior and senior seasons with Asha Thomas and Kristine Anigwe graduating.

With her now gone, Cal will rely heavily on redshirt junior guard Mi’Cole Cayton to lead the backcourt along with freshmen Cailyn Crocker and Lauren Fields. Sophomore McKenzie Forbes will look to have an increased role as will junior Alaysia Styles and seniors CJ West and Jaelyn Brown. Even incoming freshman forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt will have a more expanded role as a result.

With Smith gone, others are going to have to step up and pick up the slack. However, her departure isn’t as significant as the losses of Thomas and Anigwe. What also helps is Cal has plenty of backcourt depth coming in, so perhaps to a certain extent Smith is falling victim to a crowded backcourt that can’t promise everyone minutes. Regardless, her departure is a significant loss. Cal was already expecting to head into rebuilding mode and with Smith now also leaving, it’s fair to question whether or not Cal will even finish in the top ten of the Pac-12 next year.

After having so many talent rich rosters, Lindsay Gottlieb will have a new challenge in front of her as she goes about managing a team that is young and at least a couple of years away from being an NCAA Tournament type of team. It’ll be interesting to see how she manages things and if this Cal team can perhaps surprise some people.

One other thing to look for as well is who will replace Charmin Smith on Gottlieb’s staff. Earlier this week, Smith took an assistant coaching job with the New York Liberty of the WNBA after having spent 12 years at Cal. Gottlieb will need to make sure she finds someone to replace Smith who brings a similar vision and commitment to the Cal program. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front as well.