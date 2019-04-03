Per Rivals national analyst Corey Evans, F Justice Sueing has entered his name into the transfer portal. Sueing, a sophomore from Honolulu, HI by way of Mater Dei high school, is the second Cal player to enter their name in the transfer portal, as G Darius McNeill announced his intent to transfer on March 23rd.

Sueing, who came in with McNeill, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, and Grant Anticevich in the class of 2017, initially committed to the Bears under Cuonzo Martin. As a sophomore, Sueing started 30 of Cal's 31 games, averaging a team high with 14.3 points per game, along with leading the Bears in rebounds (6.0) and steals (1.7) per game as well. Sueing shot 43.2% from the field, 30.2% from 3, and was second on the team in shooting 78.2% from the line.

Sueing being in the transfer portal doesn't necessarily rule out him returning for the 2019 season, players can pull themselves out. If he is gone and if McNeill is as well, and barring more losses, Cal will have lost two of their top three scorers from the 2018-19 team.

Sueing leaving strikes a blow for Cal's offense, as at times he was a guy who could take advantage of a mismatch, with quickness at 6'7". Him leaving means the Bears return eight scholarship players, as they're still set to add three players in the class of 2019 (Joel Brown, Charles Smith IV, and DJ Thorpe). New head coach Mark Fox will have his first big task of his tenure, trying to fill the remaining scholarship spots productively moving toward the 2019-2020 season.